WATERLOO --- A roundtable discussion of various reports describing socio-economic disparities in the metro area will be held today.
Hosted by the Waterloo Human Rights Commission, the event is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jubilee UMC Resource Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.
The group is scheduled to discuss disparities, share current actions being taken and strategize ways to close the socio-economic disparities.
Included in the discussion is Mayor Quentin Hart, Cary Darrah of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, Gwenne Berry of the University of Northern Iowa, Latonya Graves of the NAACP, Allen Robinson, John Berry, Ph.D. of Tri-County Child & Family Development Council, Abraham Funchess of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission and Deborah Berry of KBBG Radio.
