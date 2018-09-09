Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO — A local historian will lead a discussion and bus tour Wednesday centered around the 1968 Waterloo race riot.

Charles Pearson is hosting the conversation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., followed by the bus tour from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Pearson will be sharing accounts and discussing how the April 4, 1968, assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. factored into what Pearson said is the worst race riot in Iowa’s history. Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the Waterloo riot along the East Fourth Street commercial district.

Only 40 seats are available for the bus tour. Those wishing to take the tour are asked to RSVP by Monday by calling (563) 209-1170 or emailing iowacivilrightstrail@gmail.com.

