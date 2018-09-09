WATERLOO — A local historian will lead a discussion and bus tour Wednesday centered around the 1968 Waterloo race riot.
Charles Pearson is hosting the conversation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., followed by the bus tour from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Pearson will be sharing accounts and discussing how the April 4, 1968, assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. factored into what Pearson said is the worst race riot in Iowa’s history. Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the Waterloo riot along the East Fourth Street commercial district.
Only 40 seats are available for the bus tour. Those wishing to take the tour are asked to RSVP by Monday by calling (563) 209-1170 or emailing iowacivilrightstrail@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.