 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Discovery Days planned at Waterloo's Imaginarium Nov. 25 and 26

  • 0
062618bp-imaginarium-25-year-1

Bluedorn Imaginarium in Waterloo 

WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District will have Discovery Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at the Imaginarium, 322 Washington St.

Fall-themed craft projects and DIY science experiments will be available all day for children and parents/guardians. All activities are drop-in and included with museum admission.

Imaginarium admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children 4-13, 3 & under and Museum Members are free. For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

India due to become world’s most populous country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News