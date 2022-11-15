Discovery Days planned at Waterloo's Imaginarium Nov. 25 and 26

WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District will have Discovery Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at the Imaginarium, 322 Washington St.

Fall-themed craft projects and DIY science experiments will be available all day for children and parents/guardians. All activities are drop-in and included with museum admission.

Imaginarium admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children 4-13, 3 & under and Museum Members are free. For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call (319) 234-6357.