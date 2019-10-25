WATERLOO — The public is invited to explore the sunken remains of the ship on which Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers served and died — through the camera lens of one of the crew who discovered it.
Paul Mayer of the Research Vessel Petrel, which discovered the wreckage of the USS Juneau on St. Patrick’s Day 2018, will deliver a video presentation and answer questions from the public at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St.
Mayer will deliver his presentation on the 77th anniversary of the Juneau’s sinking.
In March 2018, the crew of the RV Petrel, an initiative of late Microsoft co-founder and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen, discovered the wreckage of the U.S. Navy cruiser USS Juneau in the South Pacific at the bottom of Ironbottom Sound near Guadalcanal, where it was sunk during World War II. George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan of Waterloo died as a result of that sinking, along with nearly 700 shipmates; only 14 sailors survived.
The loss of the five Waterloo brothers is considered the greatest combat-related loss of life by one family at one time in American military history. The story inspired a movie, numerous books and several Waterloo memorials, including the Grout’s Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, which opened in 2008 and is dedicated to all Iowa veterans but has an exhibit and memorabilia from the Sullivans.
Mayer is a researcher and the pilot of the Petrel’s remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, which found the Juneau, as well as the sunken remains of several other World War II ships.
The museum is offering the program free of charge, but free-will donations are being sought to build a permanent exhibit to display the Petrel’s USS Juneau footage. Members of the Sullivan family will be in attendance.
More information may be obtained by contacting the museum at (319) 234-6357 or visiting gmdistrict.org.
