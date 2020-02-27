Disaster planning workshops set

Carly tells her story of no one being prepared for what happened inside Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. She shares what went wrong and right on that day and the days and years to follow. She shares her perspective on the events and how a community can be proactive and be prepared for the unthinkable. Carly gives real solutions on school safety, reunification, and recovery in the aftermath. Carly shares her journey through the unthinkable, focusing on relationships and the positive outcomes. She has spoken to thousands of community members and is honored to have a part in improving school safety.