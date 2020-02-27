Disaster planning workshops set

CEDAR FALLS — The 6B Preparedness Partnership Healthcare Coalition is sponsoring “Anticipating the Unthinkable: planning for what happens after a disaster” at two locations in Northeast Iowa:
- Monday, 6 p.m., Bien Venu Event Center, Rooms E & F, 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.
- Tuesday, 6 p.m. Stone Ridge Community Church, 1111 Montgomery St., Decorah.
This free presentation is for community members, teachers, school officials, first responders, and health professionals. It features Carly Posey, parent of students who survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and now the mission director for the I Love You Guys Foundation.
Carly tells her story of no one being prepared for what happened inside Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. She shares what went wrong and right on that day and the days and years to follow. She shares her perspective on the events and how a community can be proactive and be prepared for the unthinkable. Carly gives real solutions on school safety, reunification, and recovery in the aftermath. Carly shares her journey through the unthinkable, focusing on relationships and the positive outcomes. She has spoken to thousands of community members and is honored to have a part in improving school safety.
For more information, contact Lisa Sesterhenn, at (319) 415-8314.