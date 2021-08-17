'Disappointing': Local veterans take stock after troop pullout from Afghanistan

WATERLOO -- It was in May, just as spring semester at Waterloo East High School was wrapping up, that Glen Keith heard the question from his modern history class: If the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan, would the Taliban take over?
Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who did two tours of duty in Afghanistan in 2003-04 and again in 2009-10, was blunt.
"I said, 'Yes, the Taliban will take back over,'" he said he told his students. "The writing was on the wall -- it just wouldn't work."
That doesn't mean Keith, who teaches in East's Junior ROTC program, wasn't surprised at the speed with which the Taliban wrested control of the government U.S. and NATO troops had propped up for the past 20 years. He was also surprised at their strategy of taking the northern port cities first rather than starting in the southern Kandahar province where they had more support.
"To see it fall as quick as it did," Keith said, trailing off.
He's been texting with friends he served with, noting those he's talked with have "mixed emotions."
"You see young people, particularly women, and all the strides they made -- education, the ability to access jobs and the ability to really dream. To see that now being in jeopardy, I think is really tough," Keith said.
But 20 years is a long time -- time enough for young people to grow up in a democracy and not want to lose it, he thinks.
"On the flip side, I have hope, because now you have a generation of Afghans that have tasted the ability to get an education, a little freedom," Keith said.
Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Mike Perkins of Waterloo agreed with Keith's general assessment. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and spent a year as an Army infantry team leader and later a squad leader.
“It’s not surprising. It was obvious that this was going to happen, just maybe not as fast,” he said.
'Functioning by oppression'
Perkins said more of a commitment should have been made by the U.S. government, primarily the State Department, to create a more “stable, non-corrupt bureaucracy."
“We have the money as a country. We just didn’t apply our resources effectively or correctly,” he said.
Troops “did what they could” to stabilize the country in the short-term, but military personnel weren't qualified to achieve any long-term gain, he said.
“When the society is functioning by oppression, it’s not going to blossom,” Perkins said. “We needed to help with things like building schools, and there’s not much there economically besides opium production."
Keith agreed. He worked in logistics, helping troops get supplies and running support for convoy operations, and also helped train an Afghan brigade, which he described as capable, but without the investment and infrastructure of a country like the U.S.
Soldiers' families would be threatened by warlords if they helped the Americans, Keith said, and it didn't help that outside of major cities there was no electricity or water infrastructure, few roads and few schools.
"They weren't set up very well to become a modern country," Keith said.
Politics of war
As President Joe Biden removed U.S. troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of occupation, he defended the move even as the Taliban quickly reasserted power. He said he was "deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision."
Biden's decision has its defenders, including Iowa Democratic Party veterans caucus chairwoman Michelle Servadio Elias.
"For many, this withdrawal may feel like a betrayal," she wrote in a Monday release. "However, the United States cannot keep fighting an endless war that would've continued to impact our Armed Forces and their families for generations to come."
Servadio Elias added veterans who are "triggered by current events" should call the Veterans Crisis Line at (800) 273-8255, something U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican serving the 1st Congressional District in eastern Iowa, also encouraged Sunday "as the situation in Afghanistan unfolds."
"I can't imagine the emotional and mental health toll that the horrific situation in Afghanistan is having on them," Hinson wrote in a release Sunday. She noted the Crisis Line could also be accessed via text at 838-255, or by visiting VeteransCrisisLine.net.
By Monday, Hinson responded like other Republicans, noting "a sad chapter in American foreign policy has been capped off by a sad response" from Biden.
"It is now clear that the President has no real plan of action to right this wrong, protect American and Afghan lives, and safeguard our homeland from a resurging terrorist threat," Hinson wrote.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican and Iowa Army National Guard veteran, also put the blame for the fast rise of the Taliban squarely on the president's shoulders.
"The rushed and haphazard withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan is not the 'strategic shift' President Biden sold to the American people," she wrote in an op-ed published on Fox News over the weekend. "Instead, it's a total abandonment of a country and its people -- and a gift to the Taliban."
Ernst wrote the troops stationed there the past 20 years ensured "the threats that grew in Afghanistan have been kept at bay, out of our neighborhoods and away from our families," and said she "fervently disagreed" with the decision to withdraw completely.
"A reinvigorated Taliban in Afghanistan could lead to increased threats of terrorist attacks and endanger our national security," she said.
The polarizing response to the withdrawal is nothing new in today's political climate, said Christopher Larimer, University of Northern Iowa associate professor of political science. He added Republicans are likely to seize on the fallout during next year's midterm elections.
"You're going to hear Republicans talking about this constantly as an example of what they see in terms of his leadership style," Larimer said.
Larimer noted the complete troop pullout -- discussed and ultimately dismissed by the Obama and Trump administrations -- was "hard to wrap my head around" now that it finally arrived.
"After 20 years, now this is where we are," he said. "It's hard to comprehend."
Job not done
In talks with his fellow veterans, Keith said the general feeling was one of "melancholy."
"It hurts, because any time the military deploys, we're training to accomplish a mission and we put all our energy to do what's required of us," he said. "To see it come about this way, it's disappointing."
Cole Passick, a UNI political science student, was deployed to Afghanistan in the fall of 2011 and spent nine months there as a Marine Corps combat engineer.
“I disagree with not finishing the job we started," he said. "We shouldn’t leave a job half done.”
The first word to come to his mind when thinking about today's' current events was “disappointment.”
“A lot of us put months, years out there,” he said. “We’ve lost friends and dealt with PTSD. We’ve sacrificed marriages and missed birthdays. It’s so disappointing because the country is going back to the dark ages, and all the progress that was made is being reversed.”
He said the bringing home of troops wasn’t surprising, but he wasn’t expecting a “full-blown pull-out.”
“I really don’t know what led to this,” he said.
Keith said he tries to remember that Vietnam veterans like his father felt the same way. Now, he's met several veterans from that era who have gone to that country on vacation.
"I'm hoping to see an outcome like that in my lifetime," Keith said.
Keith thinks there are two ways the Taliban's return to power could affect Afghanistan.
"Either (citizens are) going to force the Taliban to cooperate and try to make a more multi-ethnic society, or it will lead into a bloody civil war," he said.
Keith thinks the U.S. and NATO countries' intelligence and communication between agencies has progressed well enough that it would be more difficult for the Taliban to pull off another terrorist attack on the scale of 9/11.
"The danger exists, but it's a calculated risk," he said.
He holds out hope the Taliban will have to contend with that generation of young Afghans accustomed to a democratic government, education and rights for women that won't be easily forgotten.
"I think, once you light that little flame in a person, I think there's always going to be a desire to get back to that," Keith said. "I hope and pray that it turns out that way."
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday her office was working with federal officials to help relocate eligible Afghan refugees in Iowa who worked for the U.S. government and are now fleeing a country gripped with chaos after armed Taliban forces seized control of Kabul this week.