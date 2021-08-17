'Disappointing': Local veterans take stock after troop pullout from Afghanistan

WATERLOO -- It was in May, just as spring semester at Waterloo East High School was wrapping up, that Glen Keith heard the question from his modern history class: If the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan, would the Taliban take over?

Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who did two tours of duty in Afghanistan in 2003-04 and again in 2009-10, was blunt.

"I said, 'Yes, the Taliban will take back over,'" he said he told his students. "The writing was on the wall -- it just wouldn't work."

That doesn't mean Keith, who teaches in East's Junior ROTC program, wasn't surprised at the speed with which the Taliban wrested control of the government U.S. and NATO troops had propped up for the past 20 years. He was also surprised at their strategy of taking the northern port cities first rather than starting in the southern Kandahar province where they had more support.

"To see it fall as quick as it did," Keith said, trailing off.

He's been texting with friends he served with, noting those he's talked with have "mixed emotions."