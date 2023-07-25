WATERLOO — Bob Fencl is always active.

Earlier this month, he represented Iowa and medaled in three categories at the 42nd National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Portland, Oregon. The Vietnam veteran won bronze in softball, silver in weightlifting, and gold in nine-ball. The event is sponsored by Paralyzed Veterans of America and held in a different city every year.

News accounts say the games, which took place July 4-9, included about 400 athletes.

“The thing that was good for me was I got a gold medal, first place in nine-ball. I don’t practice shooting pool,” Fencl said. “The last time I shot pool was a year ago at the event, and I beat a guy that I don’t think he’s ever been beaten. He’s always come back with a gold medal.”

Last year, he also took silver in the bench press when the games were held in Tempe, Arizona. In 2021, he competed in New York City, winning gold in the same category.

Eighteen years ago, Fencl was hit by a car driven by a Waterloo police lieutenant at Ridgeway Avenue and U.S. Highway 63 while riding his bike to work. The Aug. 5, 2005, accident left him with severe damage to his spinal cord. While he can move a short way with the help of two canes, he uses a wheelchair for longer distances.

Ann Meyer, the police officer who hit him, was on her way to work. She was issued a traffic citation, according to Courier archives.

Before his accident, Fencl was an avid weightlifter and bicyclist, riding his bike 8.5 miles to and from work every day. The people caring for him after the accident encouraged maintaining his active lifestyle, and with some persuasion he took them up on the annual games.

“They didn’t want me to be at home by myself and not do anything. They wanted me to have different activities to get involved in to look forward to,” Fencl said. “So I put it off for a long time and then five years ago I decided to go the Wheelchair Games, so I’ve been going the last five years.”

Fencl served onboard the USS Midway during the Vietnam War, and was part of the evacuation when South Vietnam fell in 1975. After getting out of the Navy, he worked as a martial arts instructor and scuba diving instructor before the accident.

According to Fencl, the medals are more than a source of bragging rights. The most important thing for him is setting a positive example for other veterans with disabilities.

Whether injuries were sustained in combat or in veterans’ civilian lives or they simply lost mobility with age, Fencl says staying active is crucial. He hopes that by continuing to compete and remaining active, others will be encouraged to do so as well.

“It means a lot to me because I’m being a witness to people that it’s important to get out and stuff and not give up,” Fencl said. “There’s things out there to do and especially with the battle veterans. The veterans need to reach out and get help – that they’re not all alone – that there’s help out there and things for them to do.”