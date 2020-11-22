Disability advocates hope newly elected legislators consider their stories

WATERLOO — There were a lot of reasons that Eric Donat cast his vote for President-elect Joe Biden this year.
But there was also one, very personal reason the Waterloo man cast it against President Donald Trump, and it wasn’t even anything that happened in 2020: It was Trump’s mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter during his first campaign four years prior.
“I’ve been called retarded; I’ve seen that gesture before,” Donat, who has cerebral palsy, said. “Disparaging and discriminating against people with disabilities wasn’t an OK thing with me.”
Donat wasn’t alone in remembering that, and having that affect his vote four years later, according to pollsters who released the results of national surveys for RespectAbility, a national disability rights organization, on Thursday.
“One of the top incidents — even at the top of the campaign — was how disrespectful (Trump) was to the reporter in his first campaign,” said Celinda Lake, president of Lake Research Partners, who spoke on the results of the survey conducted by her firm and The Tarrance Group.
That said, people with disabilities — like the country as a whole — were split politically: 53% voted for Biden, while 46% voted for Trump, according to Lake’s poll.
“In a swing constituency, talking about (disability) issues was underdone, frankly, and it influenced votes,” Lake said.
Those with disabilities were also concerned with broader issues, such as the economy, health care costs and the government’s coronavirus pandemic response, said Stan Greenberg of Greenberg Research, who conducted a pre-election online survey for RespectAbility.
That’s not surprising to Tucker Cassidy, who is quadraplegic and advocates for disability rights locally, and says he’s an independent voter.
“A lot of people try to compartmentalize things — OK, we have Black issues, Latinx issues over here, LGBTQ+ over here and the disability community over here — and it’s like, no,” Cassidy said. “There are issues that intersect with all of them.”
The two national surveys found that people with disabilities wanted candidates to craft plans and legislation helping address issues important to them, like Social Security reform, health care costs and jobs — those with disabilities only have an employment rate of around 35%.
But candidates largely did not have specific plans addressing the disability community.
Donat, who works and volunteers for several Democratic committees locally, said Kamala Harris was the only candidate he saw use 10 minutes of her rally speech in Waterloo addressing those with disabilities, and what she’d do as president to help.
Support Local Journalism
“I was impressed by that, because no other candidate did that,” he said. That made him want to caucus for Harris until she dropped out of the race.
Cassidy said he also noted Biden’s post-election speech included the word “disability,” which he believes might be the first time a president-elect has used that word in an acceptance speech.
“So that was exciting, even though that’s such a bare minimum,” Cassidy said. “It’s a low bar, but it hadn’t really been vaulted over until this time, which is crazy — especially when you look at one in five of all Americans have a disability.”
That’s an opportunity for all candidates, said Curt Decker, who heads the National Disability Rights Network.
“The power of the disability vote really hasn’t been tapped to the extent that it could be,” he said. “This is an incredibly powerful group, and in tight elections could really make the difference.”
Donat, who serves on several boards and commissions locally — including Waterloo Planning and Zoning, Housing Trust, Commission on Human Rights and others — calls himself “Mr. Everywhere” and said it was his goal to prove that people like him should be valued members of their communities.
“The whole point of me being involved in all of these things is, I’m a person with a disability and I can be included and I can contribute just as much to society in different ways. And I think that’s important,” he said.
Both Donat and Cassidy said their work continued at the state level, particularly as they’ve been frustrated by majority Republican legislators’ embrace of privatized Medicaid and the payment reimbursement failures that followed.
“We’re going to have to do that much more work to get in those people’s ears and convince them that what they’re doing isn’t working,” Cassidy said.
Donat said he held out hope.
“People with disabilities should not give up,” he said. “Even though people might not go along at first, you keep telling your story and you keep doing your activism, and things change.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.