Disability advocates hope newly elected legislators consider their stories

Cassidy said he also noted Biden’s post-election speech included the word “disability,” which he believes might be the first time a president-elect has used that word in an acceptance speech.

“So that was exciting, even though that’s such a bare minimum,” Cassidy said. “It’s a low bar, but it hadn’t really been vaulted over until this time, which is crazy — especially when you look at one in five of all Americans have a disability.”

That’s an opportunity for all candidates, said Curt Decker, who heads the National Disability Rights Network.

“The power of the disability vote really hasn’t been tapped to the extent that it could be,” he said. “This is an incredibly powerful group, and in tight elections could really make the difference.”

Donat, who serves on several boards and commissions locally — including Waterloo Planning and Zoning, Housing Trust, Commission on Human Rights and others — calls himself “Mr. Everywhere” and said it was his goal to prove that people like him should be valued members of their communities.