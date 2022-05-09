'Ding Darling' re-enactor Tom Milligan at Prairie Rapids Audubon Society on Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS -- "Cartoons and Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling, featuring historical re-enactor Tom Milligan, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.

Prairie Rapids Audubon Society has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non-profit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host this special in-person presentation at the final meeting of our 2021-2022 program year.

Programs are free and open to the public. If you are a person with a disability who requires special assistance, please call 319-464-9808 in advance.

In this 45-minute presentation, Jay N. “Ding” Darling visits with the audience, as an old friend, in his 11th floor office at The Des Moines Register. Beginning with his early years in Sioux City where, as a young boy, he became aware of the natural world around him while developing skills as an editorial cartoonist, he recalls his remarkable life journey.

His story includes two Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoons for the Register and a remarkable career as a nationally known conservationist. From the introduction of the national duck stamp to the creation of the National Wildlife Federation, Darling’s influence was felt not only through his cartoons but his actions as well. Considered by many to be one of the most important members of the modern conservation movement in the first half of the 20th century, the impact of his work is still felt today.

