Dillard's to close Crossroads location
Dillard's to close Crossroads location

Dillard’s location at Crossroads Mall, Waterloo, Iowa.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Another department store is leaving Crossroads Center mall.

Dillard’s officials said the departure of its Waterloo location is likely a few months away. The store employs about 100 people, and workers can apply for positions at other Dillard’s locations, according to Jennifer Swarbrick, operations manager for the Waterloo store.

The Waterloo store, which owns its own building, came opened at Crossroads  in 1997.

The announcement came Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard's Inc. reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $162 million on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

