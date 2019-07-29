DIKE — Dike Watermelon Days 2019 will be held from Aug. 9 through 11 in Dike.
This is a community celebration and includes family-friendly events.
Activities kick off at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 with water ball fights courtesy of the Dike Fire Department, followed by a free family movie night showing “Incredibles 2” on the high school lawn and live music with the Wicked Andersons at Slice.
Events on Aug. 10 include a softball tournament, the Phil Kruger Memorial 5k Run/1 Mile Walk, Little Mr. and Miss Drawing, kiddie tractor pull, fish and duck pond, face painting, kids fit games, inflatable games, food vendors, and Touch-A-Truck.
There also will be belt sander races, a Main Street Market, a parade, free watermelon, a bags tournament, a family pool party, live music with the Chocolate Crackers at Lynch’s Pub, and 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
The parade starts at 3 p.m. Entries should gather at 2 p.m. at the south end of Dike on Front Street, next to Landus Co-op. There is no entry fee and no advance registration required. However, the parade organizers reserve the right to refuse entry to any float they deem inappropriate.
A Worship & Picnic will be at the park on Aug. 11, starting at 10:30 a.m.
See the Dike Community Betterment Association’s Facebook page or Dike Watermelon Days 2019 Facebook event for more information and a detailed schedule.
DCBA is still seeking vendors for the Main Street Market on Aug. 10; email DikeCBA@gmail.com.
