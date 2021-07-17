Dike-New Hartford father and son killed in barn collapse

CEDAR FALLS — Two people were killed when a barn collapsed in Cedar Falls on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Dike-New Hartford School District sent a letter offering condolences to families affected by the loss of two people killed in a barn collapse, according to a Dike parent who received a copy.

The letter identifies those killed as Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett, who was about to enter fourth grade. The Courier was unable to confirm the letter refers to the Cedar Falls barn collapse.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to 9702 Viking Road at around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a response to traumatic injuries. Dispatch advised that a barn had fallen on two male subjects, according to a news release.

After arriving on scene, firefighters were told there were possibly two people in the barn when the roof collapsed. Bystanders said they hadn’t been able to get a response from those trapped in the rubble. During the recovery effort, two victims were found “obviously deceased,” the release said. Fire officials determined the victims died instantly in the collapse.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the victims’ names.