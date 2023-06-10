CEDAR FALLS --- A motorcyclist who was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash has died, according to police.
Cedar Falls police identified the deceased as Leslie Beninga, 70, of Dike.
Beninga was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson northbound on Hudson Road when he struck the driver side of a 2018 Audi RS3 which was turning southbound from Ridgeway Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
He was ejected and taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
