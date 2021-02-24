Dike family devastated by house fire welcomes community help

CEDAR FALLS – It was only two weeks ago when Martha Wardell stood in the frigid cold watching her house ablaze. In her hands she clutched a few keepsakes she managed to retrieve. On her feet were an ill-fitting pair of her husband’s or her children’s shoes. She didn’t know and she didn’t care.

She inhaled heavy smoke as fire tore its way through the home. Flames roared so high the glow could be seen from over a mile away. But her children were by her side, and that’s what mattered most.

“I just froze – in a panic,” she said.

Martha and Jason Wardell, along with their kids living in the home — Rhett, 17, Roselle, 15, and Rachel, 20 – lost many of their possessions. Since that cold Feb. 9 night, the community has taken the Wardells under its wings.

Roselle and Rhett’s classmate’s at Dike-New Hartford High School and members of the local T-55 chapter of FFA, which includes Gladbrook-Reinbeck students, will host a benefit soup supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dike Community Building. There will be a freewill donation, and all proceeds will go to the Wardell family. A quilt made by Martha will be auctioned off at the event.