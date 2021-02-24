Dike family devastated by house fire welcomes community help

CEDAR FALLS – It was only two weeks ago when Martha Wardell stood in the frigid cold watching her house ablaze. In her hands she clutched a few keepsakes she managed to retrieve. On her feet were an ill-fitting pair of her husband’s or her children’s shoes. She didn’t know and she didn’t care.
She inhaled heavy smoke as fire tore its way through the home. Flames roared so high the glow could be seen from over a mile away. But her children were by her side, and that’s what mattered most.
“I just froze – in a panic,” she said.
Martha and Jason Wardell, along with their kids living in the home — Rhett, 17, Roselle, 15, and Rachel, 20 – lost many of their possessions. Since that cold Feb. 9 night, the community has taken the Wardells under its wings.
Roselle and Rhett’s classmate’s at Dike-New Hartford High School and members of the local T-55 chapter of FFA, which includes Gladbrook-Reinbeck students, will host a benefit soup supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dike Community Building. There will be a freewill donation, and all proceeds will go to the Wardell family. A quilt made by Martha will be auctioned off at the event.
“I’m not surprised,” said Superintendant Justin Stockdale of Dike-New Hartford Schools. “This is who we are. I’m really proud of our kids. This is all self-initatied on their part.”
Friends of the family quickly brought duffel bags to each of the Wardells that night filled with basic necessities and a Bible. The Wardell’s oldest daughter, Rebekah Klunder, has coordinated many of the donations based on what the family needed through Facebook.
“There’s been such an outpouring of love and people wanting to help out,” Martha said. “The Lord has allowed this, and good is going to come from this. Since then we have been blessed beyond measure.”
The family has relocated to a nearby rental home. Friends, family and strangers have generously donated food, furniture, bedding and clothes.
“I didn’t expect a dime from anyone because that’s not who I am,” Martha said. “I’m a receiver, not a giver. It’s been overwhelming and humbling.”
Meals are being donated through www.mealtrain.com/trains/e58dml.
The Wardell’s rural home between Cedar Falls and Dike was a total loss. The fire left much of the structure torched and unrecognizable.
The blaze began quietly during the evening hours. The three children who lived in the home were settling in. Jason had left for his third-shift job at John Deere, and Martha was drawing a bath.
Rachel, 20, and Roselle, 15, both were in their rooms upstairs near the attic when they began to hear a cracking noise. Then the lights turned off. The power went out.
“They could see under the door there was fire. It was bright orange,” Martha said.
They ran downstairs screaming for their mother, who quickly called 911. Martha’s brother and sister-in-law arrived at the house within minutes and helped get everyone out of the house, including Rhett, who was trying to put out the fire.
“There was a lot of panic,” Martha said. Everyone ran out of the house with someone else’s shoes on and one of the kids was barefoot. The neighbors opened up a building on their property for the family and the firefighters.
“We were watching our house burn this whole time. There was absolutely nothing we could do about it,” Martha said.
The 3,500-square-foot house was the same home where Jason grew up. He helped his father build additions to the house. Martha has been remodeling the home for several years.
“I had finally got my dream kitchen. It was finished in October,” she said.
But the Wardell’s are looking ahead.
“We will most likely rebuild on our property,” Martha said. “We are very blessed and very thankful.”
For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/ajddw9p3.