WATERLOO — The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board recently approved awards for three companies statewide, including Dignity Apparel LLC in Waterloo.

With the money, the company plans to purchase a new building.

The business manufactures garments with domestically sourced fabrics for Image Pointe, its wholly owned subsidiary that offers design and distribution services.

Through real estate holding company JP Management Corporation, the project plans to acquire a 77,000 square-foot building in Waterloo, including remodeling space and purchasing equipment and software to accommodate growth. The project represents a capital investment of $4.5 million. The board awarded tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.

“This expansion will allow us to create 40 to 55 (or more) new, high-quality jobs in Waterloo that do not require previous experience, skills or language abilities,” CEO of Image Pointe Josh Ruyle said in a news release. “Our mission is to create a workplace culture and set of employment opportunities that allow our team members to establish themselves and their families for a better future.”

The other two awards went to companies in Dallas County and Red Oak.

