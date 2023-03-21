WATERLOO — Dignity apparel is celebrating its first year of operations, during which it has grown from three to 29 employees.

The company at 1050 Sheffield Ave. supplies shirts to labor unions with materials fully sourced in the United States.

“It has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from our community and our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Josh Ruyle said in a news release. He added that creating dignified, life-changing jobs has been its driving force from the beginning.

“It’s what motivates us to wake up in the morning, to work hard, and to use all the talents and resources at our disposal to make a difference in the lives of our employees and their families. We believe that every person has something meaningful to offer, and we all deserve to work in an environment that values, recognizes, and rewards those contributions,” said Ruyle.

Dignity Apparel started with three full-time employees in January 2022 and has grown to 29 employees as of this month. The company has produced a total of 44,472 garments, including sweatshirts and ladies tee shirts.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth we’ve experienced in such a short amount of time. It’s really exceeded all expectations,” said Ruyle.

The company has already designed and produced nine different garment styles, including six sweatshirt styles, two polos, and a ladies tunic tee. Its team of sewers have learned 89 different operations to create these garments. Of the 27 people Dignity Apparel has hired, the majority were previously unemployed, and only two had sewing experience. For seven new hires, this was their first job in the U.S.

For more information on Dignity Apparel’s story or products, go online to dignityapparel.com.

