COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Dignity apparel is celebrating its first year of operations, during which it has grown from three to 29 employees.
The company at 1050 Sheffield Ave. supplies shirts to labor unions with materials fully sourced in the United States.
“It has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received from our community and our customers,” Chief Executive Officer Josh Ruyle said in a news release. He added that creating dignified, life-changing jobs has been its driving force from the beginning.
“It’s what motivates us to wake up in the morning, to work hard, and to use all the talents and resources at our disposal to make a difference in the lives of our employees and their families. We believe that every person has something meaningful to offer, and we all deserve to work in an environment that values, recognizes, and rewards those contributions,” said Ruyle.
Dignity Apparel, a new shirt manufacturer in Waterloo, held a grand opening event March 1, 2022. As guests arrived and mingled, newly trained staff worked on the production line sewing sweatshirts
Andrew Wind
Dignity Apparel started with three full-time employees in January 2022 and has grown to 29 employees as of this month. The company has produced a total of 44,472 garments, including sweatshirts and ladies tee shirts.
“It’s been amazing to see the growth we’ve experienced in such a short amount of time. It’s really exceeded all expectations,” said Ruyle.
The company has already designed and produced nine different garment styles, including six sweatshirt styles, two polos, and a ladies tunic tee. Its team of sewers have learned 89 different operations to create these garments. Of the 27 people Dignity Apparel has hired, the majority were previously unemployed, and only two had sewing experience. For seven new hires, this was their first job in the U.S.
For more information on Dignity Apparel’s story or products, go online to
dignityapparel.com.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana in NCAA opening round
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 22
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder hugs Caitlin Clark as she comes off the court against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 18
Iowa players wave to the crowd after their win against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 8
Iowa's Sydney Affolter's shot on the basket is blocked by Southeastern Louisiana's Taylor Bell in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 21
Iowa's Caitlin Clark takes a shot on the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 5
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder and players on the bench wait to see if a shot drops against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 9
Iowa's Caitlin Clark maneuvers towards the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 12
Iowa's Hannah Stuelke inches towards the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 23
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder reacts after an intentional foul call is made against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 20
Iowa's Monika Czinano goes to the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 19
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder high fives fans as she leaves the court against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 16
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder rallies players during a timeout against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 14
Iowa's Sydney Affolter drives to the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 17
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates on the bench after the Hawkeyes score against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 10
Iowa's Caitlin Clark steps back to take a shot on the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 15
Iowa's Addison O'Grady has a shot blocked against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 13
Iowa's Sydney Affolter drives to the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 6
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives to the basket against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 4
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Southeastern Louisiana's Jen Pierre both vie for a loose ball in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 11
Iowa players on the bench celebrate after scoring against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 7
Iowa fan celebrate after the Hawkeyes score against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 2
Iowa Head Coach Lisa Bluder directs her plyers on the court against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 1
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall puts up three fingers after hitting a three pointer against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall Iowa vs. SE Lou 3
Iowa players on the bench celebrate after scoring against Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament game on Friday, Mar. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
