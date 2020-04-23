Digital festival showcases Theatre UNI student directors

“They also have to create a short that is appropriate for a wide audience, keeping profanity to a minimum, a PG production that is accessible from many perspectives. Working on these shorts has been a learning experience for the students,” Osatinski said.

She expects the shorts will run the gamut from parodies and topical observations to dramatizations. Students are both excited and apprehensive.

“It’s OK to fail. I want students to get comfortable with failure because it happens, and you can learn as much or more from failure than success. They will be graded on their effort. It’s OK to take something big and work to a higher level. I want this to be a safe space to take risks.”

A new performance will be posted daily to Theatre UNI’s social media platforms, and Osatinski plans to create a YouTube channel. “Our hope is that by sharing one digital performance at a time, it will build an audience who will want to come back and see more videos. It’s also less overwhelming than watching 13 videos in a row.”