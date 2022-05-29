Different conservation projects to be on full display during Cedar Valley Practical Backyard Tour

CEDAR FALLS — Inspiring attendees to consider engaging in different forms of backyard conservation is one goal of a familiar event next month.

The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition in partnership with the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, Iowa Waste Exchange and others is hosting its eighth Practical Backyard Tour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 (rain or shine).

Although it’s not a new event, the seven Waterloo and Cedar Falls sites on the tour will offer never-before-featured exhibits of sustainability practices conformed to different properties.

“It’s a great opportunity to educate the community by allowing members to get up-close and personal and talk with the owners who will address questions and further educate and encourage the adoption of these practices,” said Josh Balk, Dry Run Creek Watershed and Source Water Protection coordinator.

“Each year, we try to find new sites,” said Balk, and the ones selected for 2022 are set in stone after planning began in November and December.

Nothing displayed is considered “groundbreaking” or a practice new to the field of conservation; however, each site has its “nuances and differences” that make it unique.

“We encourage people to prioritize what they feel is most applicable to them,” said Balk, out of observation that people most likely won’t have time to meaningfully soak in all seven sites during the three-hour period.

One property was featured on a past tour, but now will have rain garden and prairie landscaping to share with attendees, Balk said.

He noted that the event has grown from attracting 30 to more than 130 people.

After past events, Balk said, there was a noticeable increase in the number of “structural” changes people had made to their own properties — such as adding rain gardens, permeable pavers or native prairie landscaping.

There are also people who have made less noticeable changes like compost bins, rain barrels, alternative landscaping, sustainable gardening, bird houses and backyard habitats, Balk pointed out.

According to an event flyer, the seven sites include:

“English Tudor Oasis,” 1036 Kern St., Waterloo – Has a backyard with pollinator patches and heirloom gardens with various plants, and water features that attract all types of wildlife.

“Kentucky Blue What?!,” 925 Reber Ave., Waterloo – Has a rain garden, native prairie landscaping, edible landscaping, short growing ground cover, and will showcase “how maintenance can be reduced and compared to traditional turf grass while also improving water quality and providing habitat for our local pollinators.”

“A Tale of Two Prairies,” 2413 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo – Has open prairie area along the trail in the Katoski Greenbelt in addition to a grass prairie to the west and a high diversity pollinator habitat to the east.

“Veggies, Bees And Trees,” 1306 Forest Ave., Waterloo – Has a vegetable garden, as well as a flower garden for pollinators and three newly planted trees.

“Buying Into Conservation,” 6607 University Ave., Cedar Falls – Demonstrates “conservation done right on the large scale” at Slumberland Furniture with bioretention cells, bioswales, and three permeable paver systems for treating stormwater runoff.

“Gargantuan Garden & Good Neighbor Glade,” 2022 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls – Showcases homeowners who “manage their lawn using pesticide-free practices to protect their children as well as pets, pollinators and wildlife that enjoy their yard too” along with clotheslines, backyard compost, a variety of perennial fruit trees, and a vegetable and cutting garden – “all focused on kid-friendly design and interaction.”

“Setting the Table For the Monarch,” 2412 W. 27th St., Cedar Falls – Showcases the Tallgrass Prairie Center and how to add native plants that will create habitat for local pollinators.

Participants can enter a prize drawing to win a $50 gift certificate from Wapsie Pines, a 55 gallon repurposed and painted rain barrel, a rain garden plant package, a handcrafted bee hotel or a Good Neighbor Iowa swag basket.

There also will be a bonus prize drawing of a SingleSpeed gift certificate for people who, before 4 p.m. June 16, indicate on the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition Facebook event page that they are interested in attending.

An “in-person finale” event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 18 at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St., Waterloo. That’s when the prize drawing winners will be announced and attendees can visit with different volunteers, conservationists and possibly some of the landowners.

