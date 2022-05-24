'Difference makers': Three graduates proudly represent CFHS in receipt of Congressional Awards

CEDAR FALLS — Three prestigious Bronze Medal Congressional Awards were awarded to Cedar Falls High School students, in part for their several dozen hours spent being instigators for switching to LED bulbs.

A few weeks ago, Klaertje Hesselink, Harrison Redfern and Will Lynch – then seniors, now graduates – were formally recognized by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s office during the Honors Convocation for their award and work they completed with the help of the nonprofit LED Brighter Communities.

In addition to completing more than 100 volunteer hours as part of the “voluntary public service” for the award, they met other requirements for personal development, physical fitness, and expedition and exploration that they found similarly fulfilling.

The U.S. Congress touts the award as its “only nonprofit and highest honor for youth civilians,” according to a website that explains how “whether addressing a community need, growing personally, tackling a physical challenge, or embarking on a great adventure – our youth rise to the occasion.

“To put it simply, Congressional Award participants are difference makers.”

The teens were guided by their adviser, Glynis Worthington. Now they’ve inspired the next generation as five additional CFHS students are currently working toward completing LED projects and building Congressional Award resumes.

“For me, it’s less about the award, but more when I see the award on my wall, I’ll remember the project that we did and how we helped out,” said Lynch, who worked with Redfern to replace the fluorescent lights at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Waterloo with LEDs.

“It will save them $800 to $1,000 per year in electrical expenses, and they won’t have to replace the lights as frequently, which, with the ceiling up so high, is difficult,” said Redfern, who will attend Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. “The LED lights also are much brighter, and they illuminate things better in the store, which we thought might help boost sales. And they generate less heat, so it might help save on air conditioning costs in the summer.”

Lynch, who will attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Redfern worked with an electrician to take out about 66 fluorescent light fixtures, each with four light tubes, and install around 250 LED bulbs. They also raised a few thousand dollars to ensure the nonprofit wouldn’t have to pay a dime. A group of donors from Prairie Lakes Church made a significant contribution.

“And one fun fact,” Redfern pointed out, is the return on investment for LED conversions at individual homes “is over 100%, meaning you’re making back all of the money you spent to convert to LED in less than a year.”

Hesselink created a public service announcement that ran on a local radio station and promoted the benefits of installing the lights.

Hesselink, who will attend the University of Iowa in Iowa City, said her ad “was a good message to send to the community to change their lights to LED” and was focused “more from a cost perspective, instead of focusing on the environmental benefits.”

“It was targeting the older generation, I’d say 50 and up, because the newer homes are already built with LEDs, so there’s no use in targeting them, and younger people don’t listen to the radio,” she said.

More specifically, the hope was reaching people who are not in retirement or assisted living homes and who are independent.

She also informed people of her project through meetings with Cedar Falls Utilities, the Rotary Club, the Public Library and other organizations.

“Doing the project was better than receiving any award,” said Hesselink.

She also led the volunteer club at her school, and a youth outreach committee promoting volunteerism.

Hesselink said the personal development component was another memorable aspect of the award.

“I decided to self-study Japanese to take the AP Japanese test. I’m half Japanese, so I do have some of that culture, but I wasn’t fluent,” she said.

Lynch agreed the time on personal development was meaningful.

“I’ve never been very good at handy work, so over the summer, I worked hard with a family friend doing home design, tearing up floors, and I learned a lot that I’ll remember and use in the future,” he said.

Redfern found the award meaningful because of the guidelines for working on the initiatives.

“I may not have gotten involved and done our project as thorough if it wasn’t for the award providing guidelines,” he said.

He found the exploration piece worthwhile.

He went camping for the first time, which, he said, he probably wouldn’t have done “if it wasn’t a requirement for the award.”

The physical fitness component also served as encouragement to go out for the swim team for the first time.

