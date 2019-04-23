{{featured_button_text}}
IOWA FALLS – About 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Monday afternoon, reaching the South Fork of the Iowa River in Iowa Falls.

Fuel spilled while an Agvantage FS truck was filling a farm diesel tank about five miles south of Iowa Falls. Diesel fuel flowed about 50 feet into the river after an automatic shutoff valve failed.

The fuel had traveled about three miles downstream by 5 p.m. Monday. An environmental cleanup contractor was en route. Agvantage FS is working with the contractor to place booms and contain the spill before it reaches Highway 65.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.

