Did Trump pardon Eric Branstad? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why was Eric Branstad pardoned by President Trump? Why was it needed?
A. Eric Branstad did not receive a pardon, though he was a key supporter of one of the pardons President Trump granted. Trump pardoned Elliott Broidy, a former top Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws for clients in China and Malaysia. Eric Branstad’s name is among 21 listed by the White House as supporting Broidy’s pardon. Broidy was a fundraiser for Trump’s 2016 campaign. Branstad managed Trump’s Iowa campaign in 2016.
Q. How much can a married couple make before they do not qualify for the new child care credit?
A. According to Nerd Wallet: You can take full advantage of the credit only if your modified adjusted gross income is under:
- For the 2020 tax year: $400,000 for married filing jointly, and $200,000 for everybody else.
- For the 2021 tax year: $75,000 for single filers, $150,000 for married filing jointly and $112,500 for head of household filers.
- For the 2020 tax year, there are special rules due to coronavirus: You can use either your 2019 income or your 2020 income to calculate your tax credit, and you can use whichever number gets you the bigger tax credit. (This is also the case for the Earned Income Tax Credit.) Be sure to ask your tax preparer to run the numbers both ways.
Q. What is Easter Monday in Canada on April 5? How long has that been observed?
A. Easter Monday is a holiday in many English-speaking countries, and was brought to Canada by European immigrants. The Canadian federal government lists Easter Monday as a statutory holiday, but not all provincial and territorial governments do. Schools, businesses and organizations are closed in places where Easter Monday observed.
Q. What are the federal tax rates for Norway and France? Are they lower or higher than the United States?
A. The federal income tax rate in Norway is 22%. In France, the graduated tax rate ranges from 11% to 45% based on income. Fewer than 50% of inhabitants in France pay any income tax at all; only around 14% pay at the rate of 30%, and less than 1% pay at the rate of 45%.
In the United States, the federal individual income tax has seven rates ranging from 10% to 37%. The rates apply to taxable income — adjusted gross income minus either the standard deduction or allowable itemized deductions. Income up to the standard deduction (or itemized deductions) is thus taxed at a zero rate. If you earn enough to fall into the 37% bracket, not all of your taxable income will be subject to a 37% tax. Instead, 37% is your top marginal tax rate. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimates 44% of Americans pay no federal income tax.
Q. What is the city doing about all the empty businesses on University?
A. The Waterloo City Council recently approved an economic development district along University Avenue, which will offer incentives to draw businesses to the area. Planning Director Noel Anderson said he hopes the $13.7 million tax-increment financing district will address “glaring problems” like vacant buildings that once contained Kmart, Hobby Lobby, Hy-Vee and JoAnn Fabrics.
