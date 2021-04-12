Did Trump pardon Eric Branstad? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. What is Easter Monday in Canada on April 5? How long has that been observed?

A. Easter Monday is a holiday in many English-speaking countries, and was brought to Canada by European immigrants. The Canadian federal government lists Easter Monday as a statutory holiday, but not all provincial and territorial governments do. Schools, businesses and organizations are closed in places where Easter Monday observed.

Q. What are the federal tax rates for Norway and France? Are they lower or higher than the United States?

A. The federal income tax rate in Norway is 22%. In France, the graduated tax rate ranges from 11% to 45% based on income. Fewer than 50% of inhabitants in France pay any income tax at all; only around 14% pay at the rate of 30%, and less than 1% pay at the rate of 45%.