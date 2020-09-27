Did the birds fly south? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Did “Days of Our Lives” stop airing? A. Only for a few days — NBC pulled the show recently to allow for PGA golf tour programming. In January the show was renewed through next fall.

Q. How can the President of Hawkeye Community College hire his wife as a professor of information technology and also sign a request that all departments have a 5% budget cut this year?

A. Carolyn Holcomb, the wife of Hawkeye President Todd Holcomb, is the project manager on the Ellucian platform in the communications information systems department, said college spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore.

Employees in that department report to the vice president of administration and finance, not the president. Moore said Hawkeye’s policies prohibit an employee from supervising a family member, but such a person or another relative may be hired by the college if they have qualifications and credentials required for the open position.