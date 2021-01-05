Did Sheriff Tony Thompson serve in the military? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What happened to Saturday night Prime Time TV listings?
A. The Saturday Prime Time listings appear on the Friday weather page, but the last two Fridays fell on holidays – Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – which were nonpublication days for The Courier. Since there were no papers, there were no listings.
Q. When do robins migrate?
A. Robins usually migrate south after the ground freezes, leaving them without a supply of earthworms, according to journeynorth.org. Some will stick around, however, subsisting on berries and other insects. The rest will begin flying back north in the spring, as they don't tolerate hot weather (and earthworms bury deeper underground when it's hot, too, making them more difficult to pull out of the ground).
Q. How long is someone contagious after testing positive for COVID?
A. It's an answer scientists are continuing to pursue. If you had a mild or moderate case of COVID-19, you're generally no longer infectious after 10 days from the start of your symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those with more serious illness can remain infectious for much longer, up to 20 days. Recovered patients have been found to shed "detectable" amounts of the virus for up to three months, though studies have not found those amounts can cause infection in others.
Q. Did Tony Thompson ever serve in the military?
A. The Black Hawk County Sheriff served 21 years with the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring in 2009. He initially joined the U.S. Army as a military police officer in 1988, according to the sheriff's office, and he has had six deployments in that time.
Q. If a building has centralized heating or cooling, aren't those ducts transmitting COVID?
A. Evidence about how COVID-19 spreads via airborne particles in indoor environments shows it's possible, though the virus is thought to spread best in person-to-person close contacts. However, there are mitigating steps places can take to improve their ventilation and HVAC systems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, including increasing outdoor air circulation, better filtration and occupancy limits.
Q. Why did they swap programming on 92.3 and 98.5 FM?
A. Townsquare Media, which owns both "Country K98.5," or KOEL-FM Cedar Falls, as well as pop station "Q92.3," or KKHQ-FM Oelwein, swapped the two in order to give the country format -- the more popular of the two, according to Nielsen ratings -- the stronger 100 kW signal, according to RadioInsight.com. KOEL-FM had actually been located on 92.3 until 2003.
Q. Do they still recommend a COVID-19 vaccine for a person who has had the virus?
A. It is advised, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that's because -- since the coronavirus is so new and scientists are still studying it -- it's unknown how long your immune system protects you from getting sick again after having the virus. It's also possible natural immunity varies from person to person, and early studies suggest natural immunity may not last very long.
