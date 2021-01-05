Did Sheriff Tony Thompson serve in the military? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What happened to Saturday night Prime Time TV listings?

A. The Saturday Prime Time listings appear on the Friday weather page, but the last two Fridays fell on holidays – Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – which were nonpublication days for The Courier. Since there were no papers, there were no listings.

Q. When do robins migrate?

A. Robins usually migrate south after the ground freezes, leaving them without a supply of earthworms, according to journeynorth.org. Some will stick around, however, subsisting on berries and other insects. The rest will begin flying back north in the spring, as they don't tolerate hot weather (and earthworms bury deeper underground when it's hot, too, making them more difficult to pull out of the ground).

Q. How long is someone contagious after testing positive for COVID?