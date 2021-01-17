Did Iowa's congressional delegation accept Biden's win? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I was looking forward to the Dave Barry Year in Review this year. Why wasn’t there one printed?

A. "We went a different direction this year with a special 24-page Year in Review keepsake edition on Sunday, Dec. 27. The section highlighted major local and national news events and photos from 2020," said Courier Local Editor Meta Hemenway-Forbes.

Q. When will the city be doing something about the old St. Mary's location on East Fourth Street? It is a giant junkyard.

A. City Planning Director Noel Anderson said the city is removing asbestos at the former St. Mary's Church and then will demolish the building. He said some contractors for another project were using the St. Mary's location to store some equipment. The site was used for illegal dumping of garbage previously, Anderson said. He said the city's code enforcement officials work hard to track down violators. Anderson said he hopes demolition will allow the site to "appear clean again and deter some of that illegal activity."

Q. When will the Fletcher/University Ave. road construction be over??

A. City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the contractor projects University Avenue from Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63 in now open for traffic.