Did Iowa's congressional delegation accept Biden's win? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. I was looking forward to the Dave Barry Year in Review this year. Why wasn’t there one printed?
A. "We went a different direction this year with a special 24-page Year in Review keepsake edition on Sunday, Dec. 27. The section highlighted major local and national news events and photos from 2020," said Courier Local Editor Meta Hemenway-Forbes.
Q. When will the city be doing something about the old St. Mary's location on East Fourth Street? It is a giant junkyard.
A. City Planning Director Noel Anderson said the city is removing asbestos at the former St. Mary's Church and then will demolish the building. He said some contractors for another project were using the St. Mary's location to store some equipment. The site was used for illegal dumping of garbage previously, Anderson said. He said the city's code enforcement officials work hard to track down violators. Anderson said he hopes demolition will allow the site to "appear clean again and deter some of that illegal activity."
Q. When will the Fletcher/University Ave. road construction be over??
A. City Engineer Jamie Knutson said the contractor projects University Avenue from Ansborough Avenue to U.S. Highway 63 in now open for traffic.
Q. Is the chicken restaurant that Mayor Hart helped get to town still in business? If so, where are they located?
A. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart hoped a Harold's Chicken franchise in the Walnut Neighborhood would provide the area with an economic boost. The store, once located at 403 Franklin St., closed in June 2018 after about a year in business. At the time, Harold’s Chicken Iowa and its owner Gerald Seals did not provide comment to The Courier about the Waterloo store closing.
Q. What purpose is the Homeland Security involvement with the COVID-19 vaccine?
A. Agents from the Department of Homeland Security are monitoring thousands of websites looking for fraudulent offers of treatments or vaccines for the coronavirus.
Q. The city of Cedar Falls has masks with their logo on them. How can I buy one, and what do they do with the money?
A. The face coverings with the city's logo on them were only available to staff, not the public, in order to "help identify them as employees" when out in public, according to city communications specialist Amanda Huisman. They were purchased using unspecified grant funding, she said.
Q. Do you still carry the winning lottery numbers in the paper?
A. No.
Q: Did any of the Iowa representatives join with the 140 some Republicans voting to overturn Joe Biden’s win?
A: No. Iowa's entire congressional delegation voted to accept President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.