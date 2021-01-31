Dick Dewater to fill in as Evansdale mayor

EVANSDALE – Richard Dewater has been appointed mayor in the wake of former Mayor Troy Beatty’s resignation.
Dewater resigned from his seat as Ward 4 councilman and mayor pro-tem. He will complete Beatty’s term in office, which ends Dec. 31. The City Council will discuss the Ward 4 vacancy at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Dewater will serve as a part-time mayor. The part-time status and the absence of a special election would save the city more than $47,000, according to city attorney Laura Folkerts. Citizens have until Feb. 9 to petition for a special election.
“When Troy Beatty decided to move on I felt the need to continue the consistency and continuity that he had started,” Dewater said. “It was not an obligation. It was an honor in a way to be appointed mayor. … I hoped he’d serve a full term, but when he asked me six to eight months ago (to be mayor pro-tem) he made it clear he may not be able to finish the term.”
Dewater said he will continue work on the projects already in place, including the 64-acre development of Eagles Landing.
In December, the council agreed to hire Chris Fischels with Fischels Commercial Group to assist with commercial development in the Eagles Landing TIF district.
And the ongoing debate over the wastewater treatment plant also is near the top of his list.
The existing plant at 1212 River Forest Road is in the flood plain and is unable to meet disinfection and nutrient reduction standards. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources gave the city until Nov. 1, 2023, to either replace its existing plant or find another alternative.
The council is still considering a regionalization arrangement with neighboring Waterloo, which has a plant on Easton Avenue, or building a new plant in Evansdale.
Dewater said he has been in talks with Evansdale and Waterloo officials and will present more information to the council in the coming months, including whether Evansdale would be a customer or a partner with the Waterloo operation.
“The clock is ticking, so I certainly don’t want to let too much time get by before we make a decision,” Dewater said.
Dewater also serves as president of the Friends of the Gilbertville Depot nonprofit organization.
On Tuesday, the council also will:
- Approve an agreement with the Waterloo School District to provide a police school resource officer at Bunger Middle School for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $34,065.
- Consider a liaison between the City Council and the Evansdale Water Works.
- Request bids for video inspection of sewer lines.
- Discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget.