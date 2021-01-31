Dick Dewater to fill in as Evansdale mayor

EVANSDALE – Richard Dewater has been appointed mayor in the wake of former Mayor Troy Beatty’s resignation.

Dewater resigned from his seat as Ward 4 councilman and mayor pro-tem. He will complete Beatty’s term in office, which ends Dec. 31. The City Council will discuss the Ward 4 vacancy at its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Dewater will serve as a part-time mayor. The part-time status and the absence of a special election would save the city more than $47,000, according to city attorney Laura Folkerts. Citizens have until Feb. 9 to petition for a special election.

“When Troy Beatty decided to move on I felt the need to continue the consistency and continuity that he had started,” Dewater said. “It was not an obligation. It was an honor in a way to be appointed mayor. … I hoped he’d serve a full term, but when he asked me six to eight months ago (to be mayor pro-tem) he made it clear he may not be able to finish the term.”

Dewater said he will continue work on the projects already in place, including the 64-acre development of Eagles Landing.

In December, the council agreed to hire Chris Fischels with Fischels Commercial Group to assist with commercial development in the Eagles Landing TIF district.

