Diane Flett delivered papers, smiles for 31 years

CEDAR FALLS — When Diana Flett delivered her last newspaper in June, it was the end of an era.

For 31 years, she delivered The Courier, making her the company’s longest-serving carrier. Seeing Flett riding down the street on her bicycle in the morning had become a fixture to northern Cedar Falls residents along her little route, rain or shine. She came to mean something to them – and they meant something to her.

“I enjoyed meeting the people,” Flett said. “Of course in the beginning, you know, you met the people, then you had to go collect and everything and I enjoyed that – that was a good experience.”

Flett got into the paper route routine at a young age, helping her older brother, Norman, deliver The Courier when she was around eight years old. However, it was a while before she actually got a route of her own on the recommendation of her neighbors. But when she picked up her first stack of papers on Dec. 4, 1990, it started three decades of deliveries.

Erica Moore, operations manager for The Courier, said she was reliable and dedicated to the part and did whatever it took to do the job.

“I can remember when we stopped delivering papers to the carriers’ houses and started to have a distribution center in Waterloo where all the carriers had to start picking up papers,” Moore said. “Diana was determined that she was going to continue delivering papers even though she had no form of transportation other than her bike to get to Waterloo.”

To Moore’s relief, Flett found rides to Waterloo. According to Flett, the work was hard, and even as the papers grew lighter and her customers whittled down to less than 10, she found that there were still people who wanted their paper. For them, there was something about the feel of it in their hands that a laptop or smartphone couldn’t replicate. Flett was happy to oblige, as it also opened the door for visits, discussions and friendships with those on her route.

“I had another neighbor … he loved the paper because he was always – if he was going on vacation, he would have me hold the papers – and I’d have them for an entire month,” she said. “And then I’d bring them to them and he’d sit down and read them all. He loved the paper.”

She didn’t do it all alone, though. Especially with heavier issues, she got help from friends and family. When there was a downpour, she got a ride. But for the most part, it was just Flett and her bike. Weather didn’t matter. She delivered in any situation, walking through at least one blizzard and other times dealing with winds blowing issues into the puddles and scattering inserts.

“Over the years I have watched Diana’s route slowly lose customers to the point where she only had eight customers left when she retired,” Moore said. “But Diana delivered every day on time and consistent just as she had over the years.”

Since retiring from the job, Flett said she has no regrets about her time or her work. She also took pride in setting the longevity record for carrying the paper. She’s just curious to see if anyone else can make the 31-year mark.

“Now I’ll let someone try beating mine – if they can,” she said.