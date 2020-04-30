Diabetes care packages to be offered Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Focus on Diabetes, the organizer of the Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes, will be sharing care packages at noon Saturday at Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Fourth St.

The Focus on Diabetes COVID-19 Assist Initiative will distribute diabetes care packages to assist with essential medical supplies for diabetic patients. Several community members have made mask donations that will be included in the care package.

It is a coordinated effort by Terrance J. Hollingsworth, a candidate for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, and Bridget Saffold, RN, event coordinator for Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes.

Statistically, a high percentage of patients in the ICU who have tested positive for COVID-19 also have diabetes. Focus on Diabetes partners with accredited doctors and world-class health-care organizations share the latest research, treatment options and free screenings with diabetic patients, their families and the community.

Supplies are limited; email by 8 p.m. Friday to register at focusondiabetes@gmail.com

