Developer of 'Jackpot Party Casino' embarks on new stage of life

CEDAR FALLS — Aaron Schurman began developing his first game with a childhood buddy at Lantern Square Apartments while attending the University of Northern Iowa shortly before the turn of the century.

That was only the beginning for the 1990 Janesville High School graduate, who went on to cofound Phantom EFX with Danny Stokes. Most games in that era were sold as a disc in a package the size of cereal boxes. More than two decades later, the company now known as SciPlay is a leading publisher of digital casino, casual and bingo games on mobile and web platforms.

Its portfolio of games includes the ever-popular “Jackpot Party Casino,” which has come to be associated with well-known brands and icons like actress Sofia Vergara and the James Bond 007 series.

Schurman, at 50, is entering a new stage of life as he takes on a reduced role within the company.

The founder and chief gamer at SciPlay envisions an “evolution” – his version of retirement. It means less involvement in the day-to-day operations.

“There’s always an emergency. You’re always recruiting. There’s always a speech. There’s designing a game,” said Schurman.

“There’s always something going on. So you don’t get as much time with the family,” he noted. “That was probably the driving emotion.”

While still planning to play a role in developing games and by serving as a company consultant, he said the shift in responsibilities will leave time for other endeavors.

He is also one of the founding members of Red Cedar, a local “startup catalyst,” and a partner in the group that owns Paramount Barco. That company is in the midst of growing its portfolio of restaurants and bars – which includes Cedar Falls Main Street favorites The Stuffed Olive, Roxxy and Double Tap – into other markets.

“I can’t sit still because I’m an entrepreneur. I want to grow some of my other businesses into national brands like we did with Phantom,” Schurman said.

“SciPlay is so large and important in so many markets and to so many investors. I want to nurture that, but grow other companies as well. And I want to help new entrepreneurs.”

Phantom’s first headquarters was in the River Plaza Building in Waterloo and later in Cedar Falls before the building was wiped out by the flood of 2008. Since then, it has been in the Cedar Falls Technology Park.

After being acquired twice, Phantom EFX spun out, rebranded as SciPlay, went public in 2019 and now has close to 700 employees in places like Chicago and Austin, Texas but also in countries like Israel, Turkey, and Finland.

Millions of people play their games – and the company generates millions of dollars each year in revenue.

Schurman said the company’s success came from understanding the importance of partnering with “recognizable” brands. It’s also been forward thinking and was ahead of the curve in realizing the future importance of building a presence in the various app stores.

“We were on iPhone the day the app store opened, which was fascinating because Apple wasn’t even 100% sure the App store was going to work,” Schurman said.

But, looking back over the years, he is most proud of the people he’s been around and the culture he’s cultivated amidst all the transitions and company growth.

“I love people. It’s one of my core strengths,” he said. “I’m an activator of things that make them great.

“If I get a chance to meet somebody, that’s fantastic. I love encouraging them to do something that’s in their wheelhouse and helping them grow.”

Schurman’s love of electronic games stretches back to when he was 16, growing up on a farm north of the Waterloo Regional Airport. That’s when his mother, Sherry, bought him his ColecoVision gaming system.

After high school, in the 1990s, Schurman ended up serving in the military, including time in the U.S. Space Command during the Iraq War, helping to knock out Iraqi scud missiles.

He credits that time of his life with what got him interested in software development. He got his management information systems degree from UNI in 1998, and was thinking about returning to the military, but instead the company took off once the first game, “Reel Deal Slots and Video Poker,” landed on retailers’ shelves.

He spent a lot of time in Denver, Colorado, near where Space Command is headquartered. Once Phantom EFX had been founded, though, he decided that the Cedar Valley was where his family and company should grow.

“I love the big city life, but it’s hard to make those deep, deep connections with people,” Schurman said.

And he says the decision to base the company in Cedar Falls is one of the area’s best kept secrets.

“I grew up around here and I fell in love with the area,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of high-tech companies here. Especially when we started it 25 years ago, there was a great void of it, and a lot of people in the industry thought I was crazy to develop in Iowa.

“But I think Cedar Falls has honestly been one of our secret weapons because we’ve gotten great talent here, retention’s high, the costs are a little bit low, and it’s been fantastic.”