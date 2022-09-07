Developer 'for sure' to demolish church this month, make way for pocket neighborhood

CEDAR FALLS — The plans remain the same for the property housing the old church at the corner of Ninth and Clay streets despite none having been formally submitted to the city.

Developer Brian Wingert said Tuesday he anticipates within the next couple of weeks – and “for sure” by the end of September – tearing down the former Cedar Falls Mennonite Church at 215 W. Ninth St.

According to Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, collections manager and curator of the Cedar Falls Historical Society, the building was constructed and dedicated in 1916, when it was the Evangelical United Brethren Church, and replaced a brick building at the time used by the parish and constructed on the same land in 1876.

Before then, the founders held services in private homes beginning in 1857 and originally built a simple frame church on the corner of Franklin and Ninth streets in 1860, Huffman-klinkowitz’s findings showed.

Wingert confirmed that the city hasn’t received an application for a demolition permit or the plans for the proposed “pocket neighborhood” development, which would offer 12 smaller cottages. Wingert guesses he’ll sell those homes for $350,000 in today’s market.

He closed on the sale of the 0.59 acres June 23 for $326,000 from developer Brent Dahlstrom, according to property records.

Before Dalhlstrom sold it, he said his intentions were to repurpose the church for a mixed use, possibly some combination of multi-family and office space.

The City Council’s ongoing discussions about changes to the downtown zoning code made “it difficult to see where things would end up” and “was completely the reason why,” Dahlstrom said, that he unloaded the property.

It falls under the jurisdiction of the newly adopted Downtown Character District Zoning Code, which does not mandate site plans be formally reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the council.

The council continues to discuss the code and weigh revisions to it, including whether the public review will be brought back into the fold for the commercial areas of downtown, but not the area where Wingert is pitching his new development.

“The plans will be 100% compliant,” said Wingert. “I’m sure we’ll make a few tweaks, but it’ll fit well within the code.”

He anticipates construction possibly beginning on one “model” home this fall, and being showcased this spring.

The remaining five, the first phase of the “Cottage Court” housing, would be constructed beginning this spring, and be completed by 2024.

Wingert is holding public information meeting Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Structure Real Estate, 201 Washington St., where he works as a real estate agent, for anyone interested in learning about the project.

“It will be a first of its kind in the Cedar Valley,” Wingert said. “There’s not much like this in the state. It might be the first in a downtown corridor.”

“Nothing drastically has changed” since July, he said, regarding his intentions to build the “1-1/2 story” structures.

He said the ground level will be about 600 square feet and 400 square feet up top.

The future owners will have their own detached garages, which will abut the alleyway to the east off West Ninth Street. They’ll also have a basement and a small porch.

Wingert said he’s removed the asbestos from the old church, and allowed anybody to enter the old church to preserve historic aspects, whether that be the woodwork, glass pane windows or even the organ.

An attempt has been made to salvage the church bell donated by Joseph Sartori, one of Cedar Falls’ earliest residents and church’s original congregants, but he wasn’t sure if any progress had been made on that front.

“There are a lot of emotions and memories attached to the church, but I do think the best use for the property is to tear it down,” said Wingert. “I think it will be good for downtown. There’s not enough housing to meet the demand there.”

Casa Montessori Preschool had leased classroom space, a kitchen, bathroom and an outdoor playground the last 20 to 25 years. Additionally, the late John Fink had lived there and recently took his own life.

Both were informed by Wingert they needed to vacate the space.

The school is undergoing a “gap year” for school year 2022-23, meaning fall 2023 is when some 30 to 50 families could hope their 2 1/2- to 5-year-old children return to their favorite preschool.