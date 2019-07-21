WATERLOO — Harold Youngblut’s campaign to stop food dumping at the former Waterloo Greyhound Park appears to be bearing fruit.
The developer had been working for months to prevent truck drivers from leaving food loads rejected by the Target Distribution Center and others in his parking lot near Love’s Travel Stop and the demolished track.
“It’s improved dramatically,” Youngblut said Friday. “I was out there last week and there was couple of boxes of cantaloupes, but nothing like it was before.”
Youngblut reached out to Target, the media and others in the spring when he began finding boxes full of what appeared to be perfectly good food on his property.
“I’ve had a whole pallet of watermelons dumped out there,” he said. “We’ve had asparagus, bok choy, chocolate chip muffins. I found boxes of Totino’s Pizza Rolls that were still frozen.”
It wasn’t the cleanup effort that troubled Youngblut the most.
“I don’t mind a little work; that’s just the way I’ve been raised,” he said. “But to see that much food going to waste is too bad.”
While he was never able to get a meeting sought with Target corporate officials, Youngblut thinks the message got across based on the tenfold reduction in dumping at his site.
Food buyers like Target Distribution generally don’t control what happens to food rejected because it’s damaged, spoiled, over the amount ordered or other reasons. Suppliers are encouraged to take rejected loads that are still edible to food pantries.
You have free articles remaining.
Barb Prather, executive director of Northeast Iowa Food Bank, said many truck drivers are willing to do the right thing.
“On any given morning in our parking lot is a truck waiting to drop us off a pallet of food,” she said. “It’s been rejected because the labeling isn’t right. It’s been rejected because it hasn’t been kept to temperature. Or there’s one case that’s wrong so they reject all of it.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has signs up at food receiving locations telling truckers to bring them rejected loads, while some suppliers like ConAgra make it mandatory for their drivers. The agency reported getting 519,000 pounds of food from rejected loads in 2018.
“I don’t want to see the food wasted either,” Prather said. “The best way to change behavior is get the driver to understand that and do the right thing.”
While Target Corp. didn’t return calls from The Courier about the issue in May, Prather said the company has been a great partner with the food bank.
Eight to 10 trucks a week bring in loads of food rejected by the Target Distribution Center, Prather said. The center also directly donated 1.27 million pounds of food in 2018, which the food bank picked up.
“It’s stuff they’ve already taken in but have no place for it to go,” she said. “They have to donate it or dump it. They choose to donate it.”
The food bank also received nearly 1.7 million tons of food last year from its retail food rescue program. This includes items not moving quickly or approaching expiration dates.
“This is where we go to Walmart, Hy-Vee and other grocery stores and pick it up,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.