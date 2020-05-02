Detour of Iowa 3 in Dumont to begin Monday

DUMONT – A bridge replacement project on Iowa 3 over the West Fork of the Cedar River will require closing Iowa 3 in Dumont between Butler County Road T-16 (Main Street) and Butler County Road T-24) beginning Monday.

