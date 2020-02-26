Details set for East High Swing Show

WATERLOO — East High School will present its 2020 Swing Show “Let's Get It Started” March 6-7.

Audience members will see the =talent of the student body, including vocal soloists, dancing, Jazz Band, Winterguard and the East High Kickline.

Two evening shows are on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the door or purchased at the front school office during regular office hours.

A free performance for senior citizens is Wednesday, March, 4 at 2 p.m. and for eighth-graders on Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m.

