WATERLOO --- Authorities have released the identity of a Waterloo man who died when he was struck by two vehicles on Highway 218 last week.

An accident report identified the deceased as 50-year-old Ciriu Lonkose Lokuna. Identification was delayed because authorities had to track down relatives in his home country of the Democratic Republic of Congo for notification.

Lokuna was walking on Highway 218 near the Broadway Street interchange around 4:25 a.m. when he apparently darted across the roadway in front of a northbound Chevrolet Sonic driven by Todd Bracken, 50, of Waterloo, who was driving to work.

Lokuna was then struck by a Chevrolet Cruz driven by Pauline Jacobsen, 54, of Waterloo, who was also headed to work, according to the accident report.

Both drivers pulled over following the collision.

Lokuna died at the scene.

