WATERLOO --- Authorities have released the identity of a Waterloo man who died when he was struck by two vehicles on Highway 218 last week.
An accident report identified the deceased as 50-year-old Ciriu Lonkose Lokuna. Identification was delayed because authorities had to track down relatives in his home country of the Democratic Republic of Congo for notification.
Lokuna was walking on Highway 218 near the Broadway Street interchange around 4:25 a.m. when he apparently darted across the roadway in front of a northbound Chevrolet Sonic driven by Todd Bracken, 50, of Waterloo, who was driving to work.
Lokuna was then struck by a Chevrolet Cruz driven by Pauline Jacobsen, 54, of Waterloo, who was also headed to work, according to the accident report.
Both drivers pulled over following the collision.
Lokuna died at the scene.
Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Iowa
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note
just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the
highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.
Citing data from the
Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Iowa that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Linn County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.3 per 100K people (#1,635 nationally, 12 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Black Hawk County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 6.8 per 100K people (#1,561 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 2 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#17. Polk County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.8 per 100K people (#1,507 nationally, 38 deaths)
- 6 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 11 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: I-80 (5 fatalities)
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#16. Dallas County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.3 per 100K people (#1,481 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Woodbury County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.5 per 100K people (#1,409 nationally, 10 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#14. Scott County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.1 per 100K people (#1,234 nationally, 21 deaths)
- 3 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 4 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Warren County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.5 per 100K people (#1,152 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Pottawattamie County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.9 per 100K people (#1,120 nationally, 13 deaths)
- 2 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Marion County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.0 per 100K people (#1,048 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 1 bicyclist death
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Boone County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.7 per 100K people (#830 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Mahaska County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.6 per 100K people (#659 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Lee County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.7 per 100K people (#629 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 6 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Cedar County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.0 per 100K people (#507 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Mills County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.1 per 100K people (#336 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 5 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Plymouth County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.2 per 100K people (#307 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Hardin County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.3 per 100K people (#304 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Iowa County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 36.2 per 100K people (#280 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
cwwycoff1 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Madison County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 36.6 per 100K people (#273 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Adair County, Iowa
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 80.7 per 100K people (#40 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
Young drivers are already higher-risk than other age groups due to their inexperience, their likelihood of being distracted while driving, and the higher prevalence of dangerous behaviors like speeding or not wearing a seatbelt.
