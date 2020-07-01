Details on Waterloo fireworks show Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Mayor's Fireworks will take place Saturday, beginning at 10 p.m. in south Waterloo.

There will be no main event venue, bands or food vendors due to COVID-19 concerns. Those people planning to attend should park in the vicinity of the KOA Camp Ground and Lost Island Water Park.

The fireworks display will be visible south of Highway 20 in the La Porte Road and San Marnan area. The pyrotechnic crew said the display will not be visible from Hawkeye Community College.

“We are disappointed we are unable to host the fireworks in downtown at RiverLoop Amphitheater, but we will be back next year,” says Main Street Waterloo Director Jessica Rucker. “We selected a location, and have worked with the pyrotechnics to ensure the fireworks will be shot off extra high for maximum viewing throughout south Waterloo."

Radio station 93.5 The Mix will provide music timed to the fireworks.

The display is a collaboration of the city of Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and Lost Island Water Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0