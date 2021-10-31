Details of tentative Deere agreement released, vote is Tuesday

WATERLOO – Deere and Co. is offering striking workers a 10-percent raise in the first year of its proposed contract with 5-percent raises coming in the third and fifth years.
The proposal is the latest potential agreement hammered out by Deere and union representatives for 10,000 members of United Auto Workers at 14 plants in Waterloo, Illinois, Kansas and other parts of Iowa.
A vote on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday.
Details of the proposal were released Sunday and include 3 percent lump sums in years two, four and six of the contract along with cost-of-living adjustments. They would also get a ratification bonus of $8,500 and no changes in the cost of their health insurance, according to a summary of the agreement posted Sunday on the union website.
New hires will get coverage after 30 days. There will also be two weeks of full-paid parental leave, and vision and autism care coverage, according to details posts on Local 838’s Facebook page.
Enhancements are also proposed for retirement benefits.
Earlier this month, union members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that included immediate 5 percent raises for some workers and 6 percent for others, and 3 percent raises in 2023 and 2025.
The rejection led to a strike, and on the sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday. In Waterloo, Local 838 members will vote at the National Cattle Congress grounds on Tuesday.
The Moline, Illinois-based company reported $4.7 billion in net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, more than double the $2 billion of the same period a year earlier.
Photos: UAW Local 838 members strike at Waterloo John Deere facilities
Strike 10
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 23
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engine Works facility after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 17
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 3
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson meets with picketers at the John Deere Waterloo Works plant as the UAW began its strike on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 9
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 22
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engine Works facility after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 21
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engineering Center after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 19
A passing motorists show solidarity with John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers as they stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 1
John Deere workers cheer on the picket line at Waterloo Works as passing motorists honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 24
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engineering Center after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 25
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engine Works facility after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 27
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engineering Center after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 26
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engineering Center after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 28
John Deere workers stand on the picket line outside the Engineering Center after the UAW went on strike Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 14
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 15
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support on Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 16
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers cheer on the picket line as passing cars honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 18
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 13
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 20
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 2
John Deere workers cheer on the picket line at Waterloo Works as passing motorists honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 4
John Deere workers cheer on the picket line at Waterloo Works as passing motorists honk in support as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 5
John Deere workers gather at Waterloo Works as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 6
John Deere workers gather at Waterloo Works as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 7
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 8
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Strike 11
John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday morning.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
