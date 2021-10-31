Details of tentative Deere agreement released, vote is Tuesday

WATERLOO – Deere and Co. is offering striking workers a 10-percent raise in the first year of its proposed contract with 5-percent raises coming in the third and fifth years.

The proposal is the latest potential agreement hammered out by Deere and union representatives for 10,000 members of United Auto Workers at 14 plants in Waterloo, Illinois, Kansas and other parts of Iowa.

A vote on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday.

Details of the proposal were released Sunday and include 3 percent lump sums in years two, four and six of the contract along with cost-of-living adjustments. They would also get a ratification bonus of $8,500 and no changes in the cost of their health insurance, according to a summary of the agreement posted Sunday on the union website.

New hires will get coverage after 30 days. There will also be two weeks of full-paid parental leave, and vision and autism care coverage, according to details posts on Local 838’s Facebook page.

Enhancements are also proposed for retirement benefits.

Earlier this month, union members overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that included immediate 5 percent raises for some workers and 6 percent for others, and 3 percent raises in 2023 and 2025.

The rejection led to a strike, and on the sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday. In Waterloo, Local 838 members will vote at the National Cattle Congress grounds on Tuesday.

The Moline, Illinois-based company reported $4.7 billion in net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, more than double the $2 billion of the same period a year earlier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.