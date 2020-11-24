 Skip to main content
Details, names released in Monday bus crash in Cedar Falls
breaking top story

CEDAR FALLS – Police have released the identity of a Metropolitan Transit Authority bus driver who was severely injured in a crash with a straight truck on Monday.

Troy Lindholm, 59, of Waterloo, was taken to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo following the collision at Hudson and Viking roads, according to Cedar Falls police.

The bus was traveling north on Hudson around 10:50 a.m. Monday when it collided with a 2007 Peterbuilt truck owned by A-Line Iron and Metals and driven by 32-year-old Luis Loyd-Duranvof Waterloo that was headed east on Viking Road, according to the police department.

Loyd-Duran did not require medical care at the accident scene, police said.

The accident remains under investigation, and authorities are asking that any witnesses to this accident contact Cedar Falls Police at 273-8612.

