Despite snow, thousands go to Boat Show

“It’s just a great, local event that gets people out of their house, and local business owners can showcase their products for 2020,” Hoppenworth said.

For those looking for what to do with their new boat, seminars from local pros were scheduled all three days.

Capt. Lee Haasch, from Outdoor Bound TV, taught “Catching Kings with Your Walleye Gear,” instructing people on how the fishing tackle they use to catch walleye can be used to fish for salmon and trout in the Great Lakes.

“They want to catch more fish, and I want to help them do it,” Haasch said.

Darrin Siefken, who owns Crawdaddy Outdoors in Waverly, went over the best places to put in a kayak, places to avoid because of overcrowding or too many motorized boats, and how to tell which sandbars were OK to camp on and which could be considered trespassing.

“I promise you there are lots of opportunities to paddle out there, whether it be rivers or lakes or marshes,” Siefken told the couple dozen attendees. “I think we’re pretty blessed in Northeast Iowa to have some of the best rivers in the state.”

