WATERLOO — Farmers looking to harvest crops face the prospect of more heavy rainfall through at least tonight as rivers and creeks remain high in Northeast Iowa.
Nonetheless, the amount of corn and soybeans harvested is ahead of the average for this time of year, and the third cutting of alfalfa hay was at 98 percent, according to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Eleven percent of Iowa’s corn crop is now in, five days ahead of the average, though in Northeast Iowa it was just 6 percent, according to the report issued Oct. 1. The same was true with the soybean crop, which was 15 percent harvested statewide, a day ahead of the average, but just 8 percent harvested in Northeast Iowa.
Soggy conditions in the fields resulted in just two days suitable for fieldwork two weeks ago in Northeast Iowa, according to the report — a trend that looks likely to continue this week.
Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall were in the forecast through tonight and possibly into Wednesday morning for parts of far Northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain was possible Monday night and today, with two to four inches of rain expected in some areas.
All that rain will saturate the soil, according to the NWS, leading to “significant” runoff into area streams and localized flash flooding. Widespread river flooding may occur across northern Iowa, according to the NWS.
A major flood warning is in effect for the Cedar River at Cedar Falls from the West Fork to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits, according to the NWS, which predicts that the stretch of river would reach 95.4 feet, or 7.5 feet above flood stage, on Friday evening. At that level, water will cover Waterloo Road at Utility Parkway.
A moderate flood warning is in effect for Black Hawk Creek at Hudson from the Black Hawk/Grundy county line to the Cedar River in Waterloo. The creek is forecast to crest at 16.3 feet, or 2.3 feet above flood stage, on Thursday morning before falling below flood stage Saturday morning. At 15.5 feet, Ranchero Road is underwater.
Flood watches are in effect for the following rivers and creeks:
- Minor flooding may occur on the Cedar River at Waterloo from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City. The river is tentatively forecast to crest at 18.8 feet, or 5.8 feet above flood stage, on Friday evening.
- Minor flooding may occur on the Shell Rock River at Shell Rock from Flood Creek near Clarksville to the Cedar River. The river is tentatively forecast to crest at 14.6 feet, or 1.1 feet above flood stage, on Thursday afternoon before falling below flood stage Saturday morning.
