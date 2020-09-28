Despite COVID, Cedar Falls will hold trick-or-treat hours Oct. 31

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, along with guidelines for those who participate.

Those who do not wish to participate should leave off their front lights. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes without the front light on.

Due to cornavirus concerns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised the public not to participate in Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, indoor parties or haunted houses.

The city of Cedar Falls and the Black Hawk County Health Department recommend these safety guidelines for those who plan to trick or treat: