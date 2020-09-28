 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Despite COVID, Cedar Falls will hold trick-or-treat hours Oct. 31
0 comments
top story

Despite COVID, Cedar Falls will hold trick-or-treat hours Oct. 31

{{featured_button_text}}
103119kw-trick-or-treat-09

Landon Klug, 11, left, trick or treats with his brothers Logan, 5, and Lane, 22 months, in downtown Cedar Falls on Oct. 31, 2019.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, along with guidelines for those who participate.

Those who do not wish to participate should leave off their front lights. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes without the front light on.

Due to cornavirus concerns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised the public not to participate in Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, indoor parties or haunted houses.

The city of Cedar Falls and the Black Hawk County Health Department recommend these safety guidelines for those who plan to trick or treat:

  • Place individually wrapped "grab and go" items at a location that allows for social distancing (such as the end of the driveway).
  • Do not hand out items directly to trick or treaters.
  • Do not leave out bowls of items or offer the same bowl to multiple people.
  • Only go out with members of your household.
  • Avoid crowds and allow others to go before you at a distance.
  • Bring hand sanitizer and use it often.
  • The CDC recommends masks for individuals over the age of two, including outdoors, when social distancing is not possible, with the nose, mouth and chin covered.

For more information, visit bit.ly/CFprepare for announcements from the city and resources on COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News