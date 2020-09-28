Despite COVID, Cedar Falls will hold trick-or-treat hours Oct. 31

CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, along with guidelines for those who participate.
Those who do not wish to participate should leave off their front lights. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes without the front light on.
Due to cornavirus concerns, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised the public not to participate in Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, indoor parties or haunted houses.
The city of Cedar Falls and the Black Hawk County Health Department recommend these safety guidelines for those who plan to trick or treat:
- Place individually wrapped "grab and go" items at a location that allows for social distancing (such as the end of the driveway).
- Do not hand out items directly to trick or treaters.
- Do not leave out bowls of items or offer the same bowl to multiple people.
- Only go out with members of your household.
- Avoid crowds and allow others to go before you at a distance.
- Bring hand sanitizer and use it often.
- The CDC recommends masks for individuals over the age of two, including outdoors, when social distancing is not possible, with the nose, mouth and chin covered.
For more information, visit bit.ly/CFprepare for announcements from the city and resources on COVID-19.
