DES MOINES (AP) — A Des Moines Register reporter is no longer employed by the paper after his past offensive social media posts were highlighted following his reporting on an Iowa man who turned a plea for beer money into a fundraiser for a children's hospital.
Editor Carol Hunter wrote in a column posted online Thursday night that reporter Aaron Calvin "is no longer with the Register."
The Register began investigating comments made by Calvin on Twitter after his story about casino security guard Carson King sparked outrage. The story profiled King, who gained national fame after he held a sign seeking beer money during an ESPN show. After donations topped $1 million, King said he'd donate the money to a University of Iowa children's hospital.
Calvin's story noted King had posted two racist tweets more than seven years ago, when he was a teenager. People angered by the story found old tweets from Calvin that made offensive comments about race, gay marriage and other topics.
Calvin couldn't be reached for comment. His Twitter account is no longer open to the public.
