Derflinger to mark retirement

WATERLOO – Terri Derflinger will be honored on her retirement from MercyOne with a reception from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 11.

Another reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

She has had a 41-year career and has served in multiple leadership roles, such as House supervisor, clinic operations director, mission integration direction and the site administrator for Oelwein Medical Center.

