Derecho-devastated Iowans: When will more help come?

‘This is beyond us’

Iowans remember the storms of 2008 — a summer of tornadoes, severe weather and massive flooding. Parkersburg was not the only disaster that year.

Cedar Rapids, the state’s second-largest city, was submerged when the Cedar River crested 20 feet above flood stage. But officials there are saying the devastation by last week’s derecho is more widespread than the historic flooding.

The 2008 flooding hit a specific section of the city, said Kristin Roberts, the president and CEO of the United Way of Eastern Iowa. Other areas fully functioned.

“This affected the entire city. That is the challenge to work around. Everyone is in the same boat,” she said.

The derecho left Cedar Rapids at a near standstill — no one goes to work, communication is slowly being restored, everyone focuses on the next need. Roberts couldn’t leave her neighborhood for two days because of the downed trees.