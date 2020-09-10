Deputies investigating incident with Jesup school bus driver

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JESUP – Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident involving a school bus driver for the Jesup Community School District.

Details weren’t available, but school officials said students were upset and notified a parent about concerns about the driver after exiting the bus at a bus stop on Benson Shady Grove Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, said Superintendent Nathan Marting.

The parent intervened and called 911 about a possible medical situation, he said.

“We are cooperating with the sheriff’s department, and since this is an active investigation we can’t get into a lot of the specifics at this time,” Marting said.

The bus driver left the scene in an ambulance, and he submitted his resignation Thursday morning, Marting said.

“It was effective immediately, so he is no longer a driver for us,” he said.

There were 11 students on the bus at the time, and there were no injuries, he said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

