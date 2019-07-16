{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON – Authorities continue to investigate a Sunday crash that killed two Reinbeck residents.

The crash is believed to have happened sometime after 1:30 a.m., but the wreckage --- hidden in a cornfield --- wasn’t discovered until mid morning, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 33-year-old Kimberly Hoskins, and her passenger, 32-year-old Tobi VanHauen, were found dead at the scene.

Autopsies are still pending at the Iowa Medical Examiner’s facility in Ankeny, but no foul play is suspected, deputies said.

The two were last seen leaving the Hudson area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known when the crash occurred. Deputies said they were apparently headed home, and the red Subaru was traveling west when it left the roadway at the curve where Eldora Road intersects with Zaneta Road.

It rolled a number of times, and VanHauen was thrown from the vehicle before it came to a rest in a field south of Zaneta, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 9:30 a.m., a nearby farmer noticed damage to the corn and found the wreck when he went to investigate.

