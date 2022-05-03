 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depression is the topic of May 12 presentation

NAMI

WATERLOO -- Kay Froehner, RN, MSN, MAE, will present about “How to Cope with Depression.” She has a master's degree in nursing and educational psychology. She is an associate professor at Allen College, where she has taught for 30 years, including mental health nursing.

Her program is scheduled from 7 to 8 pm. Thursday, May 12. It will be in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, 608 West Fourth St.

NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 235-5263.

