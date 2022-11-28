Denver's Old-Fashioned Christmas event kicks off Saturday

DENVER — An “Old-Fashioned Christmas” event will be held in Denver this weekend for the 19th time.

The first celebration came together in 2003, setting the stage for what’s become an annual tradition. This year, it’s planned from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The “Festival of Trees” inside the Denver Community Center is one of the main attractions, along with Santa’s appearance at the Denver Public Library. Both venues are located at 100 Washington St.

Organizer Caryl Tjaden, one of 13 members on the Denver Community Betterment Committee, said the event draws 400-500 people each year.

The Denver Betterment Committee broke a record last year when 28 trees were decorated – many to match the theme of Tidings and Tinsel. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland, and Tjaden reports 32 trees will be set up, breaking the record once again.

“I’m really tickled about that,” she said.

Local businesses, churches, organizations and individuals will set up holiday trees Thursday, and visitors will have the chance to vote for their favorite through Sunday.

“It is mind-boggling sometimes what people come up with, and it’s always hard to pick the best one,” Tjaden said. “We always enjoy seeing all the trees. We have punch and cookies, and it’s just a good day to get out of the house.”

Additionally, there will be decorated tables, art creations and gingerbread houses. Nativity scenes could make an appearance, but only if someone decides to bring one the day of the event.

“It always smells so wonderful with the gingerbread,” she said.

Adding to the excitement of the day is the arrival of Santa Claus bearing candy on a fire engine, first at the Denver Sunset Retirement Home and then at the Denver Public Library.

Children can partake in crafts while waiting for his 2 p.m. arrival Saturday.

“People look forward to it each year, especially with Santa and wanting to get a picture with him,” said Tjaden. “They can then eat afterwards at AllyCatz, go to the drug store for wine tasting, or just continue to look at the trees.”

Families are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy, book, game, or stuffed animal in exchange for the photo with Santa. They’ll be donated to Denver Cares, an organization providing assistance to families in need.

She also reminds families that a mailbox will be set up Monday in the entryway of the library for dozens of children to drop off their wish lists and letters for Santa Claus.

At the end of the day, Tjaden says, there is something for everybody throughout the week.

She said many people will come out just for the student piano recitals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library; Girl Scout Troop 3095’s singing of Christmas music at 1 p.m.; or the Allison’s Dance Center routines at 4 p.m.

The Holiday Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St. A prize drawing also will be held at the community center with winners announced at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Additional information about the event be found by visiting the “Denver Betterment Committee” page on Facebook.