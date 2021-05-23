 Skip to main content
Denver woman injured in Waterloo vehicle rollover accident
breaking top story

Denver woman injured in Waterloo vehicle rollover accident

Clip art crash

WATERLOO — A Denver woman was transported to the hospital Saturday after her car rolled over in a two-vehicle accident.

Waterloo Police said Robin Farley sustained non-life threatening injuries in the 7:45 a.m. incident at West Sixth and Washington streets downtown. She was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

A Dodge pickup truck driven by Alexander Andera of Riceville was heading east on Washington when, according to police, he started to brake and the vehicle pulled hard to the right. A Ford Fusion driven by Farley was to Andera's right and his front wheel struck her front wheel, causing the car to roll over. 

clip art ambulance
