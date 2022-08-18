Denver will celebrate 'Friends, Family, Freedom' at Break-Away Days

DENVER — “Friends, Family, Freedom” is the theme of Denver Break-Away Days on Friday through Sunday.

Major events include tributes to veterans, live bands and helicopter landings.

The celebration begins Friday with a golf tournament at Willow Run Golf Course. The carnival, food stands and the beer garden will operate all weekend. Catch a frog and try to win at the frog jumping contest, followed by the lighted parade and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Friday’s musical entertainment is the Cody Hicks Band from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, a pancakes and French toast breakfast will take place in the park from 7 to 9:30 a.m. A 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 7:30 a.m.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will include many tributes to veterans. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier float, provided by the Denver American Legion, will make an appearance while being escorted by a local active duty soldier in dress blues.

All veterans are invited to be a part of the parade. Contact J.P. Sager at (360) 870-4151 for more information or just show up in the high school parking lot east of Prestien Park at 9 a.m.

After the parade, the Army National Guard has been invited to land a helicopter at approximately 1 p.m. on the practice football field. There will also be an Air Care Medical helicopter landing around 1 p.m. The arrival of both helicopters will depend on emergencies and weather.

Volleyball and softball tournaments are planned Saturday along with an alumni baseball game in the evening. Other Saturday events include a jazzercise demonstration, tractor display, live music, alumni reception, bingo and pepper.

Other performers Saturday include Mollie B and Ted Lange with the band SqueezeBox from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mollie B and Ted Lange were recently named the 2021 male and female vocalists of the year by the International Polka Association. The Not Quite Brothers band will top off Saturday night’s entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday will begin with the “Mile Wide” car and bike show followed by the soccer and bean bag toss tournaments. The 34th Army National Guard band will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Allison’s Dance Studio, featuring students in grades one through 12, will be performing jazz, lyrical and tap dances from 3 to 4 p.m.

Other Sunday events include sugar cookie decorating at 1 p.m. A spike ball tournament starts at 1:30 p.m. A raffle with a large variety of prizes will be held at 4 p.m. Ignite Denver, sponsored by Cornerstone Church, will end the night in prayer, worship, and refreshments.