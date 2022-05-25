Denver resident to vie for grand prize, championship in Steak Master Series

DENVER — Caroline Fosselman will compete in Thursday’s finals of the LongHorn Steakhouse’s fifth annual Steak Master Series, a national competition that lets grill masters from across the country put their skills to the test.

Fosselman, who is from Denver, is a team member at Waterloo’s LongHorn Steakhouse.

She has worked for the company for 12 years.

She is one of seven finalists from among thousands of participants who will compete for the $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion during a one-day grill-off Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

The Steak Master Series recognizes LongHorn Steakhouse’s commitment to quality while also celebrating the expertise of grill cooks across the brand’s more than 540 restaurants nationwide.

