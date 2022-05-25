 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denver resident to vie for grand prize, championship in Steak Master Series

  • 0

DENVER — Caroline Fosselman will compete in Thursday’s finals of the LongHorn Steakhouse’s fifth annual Steak Master Series, a national competition that lets grill masters from across the country put their skills to the test.

Fosselman, who is from Denver, is a team member at Waterloo’s LongHorn Steakhouse.

She has worked for the company for 12 years.

She is one of seven finalists from among thousands of participants who will compete for the $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion during a one-day grill-off Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

The Steak Master Series recognizes LongHorn Steakhouse’s commitment to quality while also celebrating the expertise of grill cooks across the brand’s more than 540 restaurants nationwide.

Caroline Fosselman.jpg

Fosselman

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows scene outside of elementary school shooting in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News